South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On Mass Shooting Incidents Across Metropolitan Area

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, expresses his outrage at the spate of mass shooting incidents across the metropolitan area. Over the past week, there have been reports of mass shooting incidents in Hanover Park, Joe Slovo (Milnerton) and Ravensmead.

Minister Fritz will meet with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Matakata on this serious issue next week Wednesday.

Minister Fritz said, "The spate of shooting incidents that we have seen across the province over the past week is completely unacceptable. Gangsters and criminal elements cannot be allowed to continue exploiting and terrorizing our communities as we have seen."

Hanover Park

Minister Fritz said, "I have received numerous reports from members of the public expressing that local SAPS are not responding to call outs. Community members feel trapped in their homes as gangsters shoot outside. This is not acceptable behaviour by SAPS officials and I call on residents who have experienced such inefficiencies to report such to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman."

Minister Fritz added, "In the midst of these difficult times, I visited Hanover Park and Philippi police station today and met with the Ward Councilor and the Station Commander to discuss the spate of shootings."

Minister Fritz continued, "Previously this week, I condemned the shooting incident which killed a 28-year-old man and injured seven people who were subsequently taken to hospital in Galilee Court. I also conveyed condolences to the Chairperson of the Nyanga CPF who also lost his brother in a separate shooting incident."

Ravensmead

Minister Fritz said, "Yesterday, I received news that the brother of cricketer, Vernon Philander, was shot and killed in a street in Ravensmead. At just 32 years old, Tyron Philander's life was cut short. I extend my heartfelt condolences to friends and family on this loss."

Minister Fritz continued, "According to SAPS, Ravensmead SAPS Crime Prevention Unit members acted swiftly on information from a community member about a person in possession of a firearm at a premise in 8th Avenue, Ravensmead Wednesday night and arrested a 33-year-old suspect. I commend Ravensmead SAPS on these steps to ensure the safety of residents."

Minister Fritz further continued, "SAPS explained that officers received information and searched the suspect as per the description provided and found him to be in possession of a pistol and magazine with seven rounds of ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court."

Joe Slovo

Minister Fritz said, "I was further outraged when I received information of a shooting which took place on Thursday evening in Joe Slovo. SAPS have informed my office that Milnerton detectives have launched a manhunt for the six suspects who allegedly shot and killed five people."

It is reported that were two scenes at which the shootings and killings took place. Further, that detectives are hard at work searching for the perpetrators. "I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigations and ensure that guilty parties are brought to book," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz said, "Violent crime cannot be norm in our society. I call on members of the community of have knowledge of these incidents to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the tip off function on the MySAPS cellphone application."