South Africa: As Long As We Men Turn a Blind Eye to the Hyenas in Our Midst, the GBV Plague Will Continue

opinion

What are we men and boys doing to combat gender-based violence? Come on, rise up. Stop talking, singing and marching. Do something tangible. Call perpetrators out - at home, at work, church, school, and your social circle.

A protest action led by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) early in October highlighted once more the problem of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. Narratives of the suffering of women in South Africa and the yearly escalation of GBV can make even a stone weep. In 2018, for example, the Crime Against Women in South Africa report by Statistics SA (Report No 03-40-05 of June 2018), showed that femicide in South Africa is five times higher than the global average.

In August 2019, the Constitutional Court in the case of Tshabalala versus the State heard of a group of heartless men who went on a late-night reign of terror in Umthambeka in Tembisa, which included the gang-raping of a visibly pregnant woman and a 14-year-old girl. Justice Rammaka Mathopo noted in this case that women in South Africa have been relegated to second-class citizens through acts of GBV, by men who think they are entitled to have control over...