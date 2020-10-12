South Africa: As Long As We Men Turn a Blind Eye to the Hyenas in Our Midst, the GBV Plague Will Continue

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

What are we men and boys doing to combat gender-based violence? Come on, rise up. Stop talking, singing and marching. Do something tangible. Call perpetrators out - at home, at work, church, school, and your social circle.

A protest action led by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) early in October highlighted once more the problem of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. Narratives of the suffering of women in South Africa and the yearly escalation of GBV can make even a stone weep. In 2018, for example, the Crime Against Women in South Africa report by Statistics SA (Report No 03-40-05 of June 2018), showed that femicide in South Africa is five times higher than the global average.

In August 2019, the Constitutional Court in the case of Tshabalala versus the State heard of a group of heartless men who went on a late-night reign of terror in Umthambeka in Tembisa, which included the gang-raping of a visibly pregnant woman and a 14-year-old girl. Justice Rammaka Mathopo noted in this case that women in South Africa have been relegated to second-class citizens through acts of GBV, by men who think they are entitled to have control over...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.