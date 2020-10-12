Nigeria: AAC Reacts As Delta Falls Under Fairly Miserable States in FDC Reports

12 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has reacted to the Financial Derivatives Company Limited, FDC, Paper presentation to mark Nigeria's sixtieth independence by Bismarck Rewane, classifying Delta State in the category of fairly miserable States in the country.

In a statement by the AAC Public Relation Officer Mr Eworitse Tsola made available to Newsmen yesterday in Warri the party said " its, unfortunately, those steering the ship of the State have chosen to be perpetually inactive, irrespective of the enormous wealth of resources in Delta State and the potentially driven people of the State who are willing and available to engage any government encompassing economic policies.

The statement read" the submission of the FDC is a reflection of the actual state of affairs in Delta State, and it is so pathetic for our State to be in this category despite its enormous wealth and resources.

" The Delta State Government has demonstrated a very poor articulation of the course of events and the mechanisms involved in global economic prosperity despite its supposed chant of "prosperity for all Deltans" as its administration's catchphrase.

"In addressing the economic challenges in Delta State, instead of floating economic programmes that are built and tailored to the State's specifications, the government have continues to inaugurate different security apparatuses to check rising security challenges in the State.

"This year alone, Delta State Government has inaugurated two committees on community policing in the State - "State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and State Community Policing Committee (SCPC).

"These committees, which are mere political compensations have added nothing to the progress of the State. No single report or impact from these inactive committees that are currently being funded by the State's fund.

" We are calling on the Delta State Government to sit up and address the economic issues in the State by fitting economic programmes to harness the State's rich resources".

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.