Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 228 Alleged Drug Offenders

12 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Oguntade Ismaila

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos State Command have arrested two hundred and twenty-eight suspected drug dealers and seized over five tonnes of illicit drugs from various locations across the state in the third quarter of the year.

The agency, in a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, Malumi Musa, he said the third quarter achievement rolled out under the leadership of Ralph Igwenagu had been impressive as 228 drug offenders were arrested.

He said the suspected dealers comprise 204 males and 24 females from various locations across Lagos State. Out of which 145 are prosecuted and the remaining 83 users were released.

According to him, the Command seized 5,743.265 kgs (over five tones) of various illicit drugs from drug dealers and joints within the Metropolitan.

He provided the breakdown, as Cannabis Sativa 5,682.973 kgs; Cocaine 0.848 kgs; Heroine 0.101 kgs; Tramadol 47.869 kgs; Diazepam 7.645 kgs; Exol-5 2.05 kgs; Methamphetamine 0.072 kgs; Rophynol 1.707 kgs and Codeine based cough syrup 8.2 litres."

"The Command also secured the conviction of 17 drug offenders at the Federal High Court, Lagos comprising 16 male and a female with various jail terms".

"Within the same period, the Command carried out counselling sessions for 83 drug users, comprising 79 males and four females, who were successfully reunited with their families. The command, as part of its mandate also embarked on advocacy visits to various stakeholders as well as the media, in a bid to sensitise them and the general public on the danger of drug abuse and illicit trafficking."

