Nigeria: Evil People Ascribing Fake Stories to Me - Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has berated an online medium for ascribing fake stories to him.

The medium alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari would have scrapped the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) on Friday, but was prevailed upon by Adesina not to do so.

The publication also claimed Adesina hinged his argument on the fact that "the administration should not surrender to Twitter warriors."

In a statement, Adesina said, "While the F-SARS saga lasted, I did not say a word on it, whether publicly or privately. Why? It was not within my brief. It rested squarely with the Nigeria Police Force, which has its own spokesman.

"For the online publication to have cooked outright falsehood against me shows the riot that is going on in that space, in the name of journalism".

"The brain behind the blog had always twisted stories against me and his former employers would testify that I had officially reported him about twice, till I then declined to grant him interviews again".

"The publication should please be treated as what it is: lie from the pit of hell. A concoction, falsehood from a diseased mind, bent on causing disaffection against other people".