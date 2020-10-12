Nigeria: Akeredolu's Victory Testament to Our Genuine Reconciliation - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu, candidate of the APC in last Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State was on Sunday declared winner after scoring 292,830 votes to beat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP who polled 195,791 votes.

The APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Akeredolu's victory stemmed from genuine reconciliation in the APC.

"Governor Akeredolu's re-election is indeed testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the party in general," the party said.