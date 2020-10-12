Nigeria: Akeredolu's Victory Testament to Our Genuine Reconciliation - APC

12 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu, candidate of the APC in last Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State was on Sunday declared winner after scoring 292,830 votes to beat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP who polled 195,791 votes.

The APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Akeredolu's victory stemmed from genuine reconciliation in the APC.

"Governor Akeredolu's re-election is indeed testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the party in general," the party said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.