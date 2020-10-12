South Africa: Small Business Is Suffering From Analysis Paralysis

analysis

The Covid-19 lockdown has reinforced the importance of SMEs in the SA economy -- and their vulnerabilities. This has resulted in an avalanche of research that risks being overwhelmed in the noise. Now the Small Business Institute is analysing this research in an effort to provide policymakers with a clear picture of what SMEs really need if they are to grow and thrive.

The government's latest economic development proposal, the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which is due to be finalised at a Cabinet meeting this week and adopted urgently, puts the development and support of SMMEs as one of the centrepieces of the policy.

This is critical. Around the world, SMEs contribute disproportionately to their country's economy and employment with small businesses driving innovation and growing up into large businesses. It is in these small to medium businesses that future organic growth opportunities are found.

Except this is not the case in South Africa.

Even before the advent of the pandemic, the number of active small businesses has declined dramatically. At the end of 2019, the number of liquidations in this sector was up 10% on 2018 -- the economic cataclysm precipitated by the Covid-19 lockdown has...