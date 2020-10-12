South Africa: Parliament Activities for the Week, 12 to 17 Oct

press release

A joint hybrid sitting address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Ministerial Briefing on Labour and Budget Review and Recommendation Reports, are some of the agenda items as the fourth and last term of Parliament's programme enters its second week.

On Tuesday, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will be briefing the National Council of Provinces on the measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Finance will hold virtual public hearings on the Auditing Profession Amendment Bill. The Bill aims to amend the Auditing Profession Act of 2005, to amongst others, strengthen the governance of the Regulatory Board and strengthen the investigating and disciplinary processes. On the same day, the NCOP Deputy Chairperson Ms Sylvia Lucas and Deputy Speaker Mr Lechesa Tsenoli will host a virtual Women's Charter Review Session in the City of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni Metropolitans. The hearings are part of a series of public hearings which have been held across the country to take stock of progress made in implementing the articles of the Women's Charter since the advent of freedom and democracy.

The National Assembly(NA) Committees will this week continue with the Budget Review and Recommendation Reports (BRRR). BRRR for each department are compiled and submitted by Committees for tabling in the NA. This is done every year following the adoption of the Appropriations Bill and before the adoption of the reports on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Through the BRRR process Parliament committees get an opportunity to review and make recommendations on each department's spending and forward allocation of these available resources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the two Houses of Parliament in a joint hybrid sitting on South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan on Thursday at 14:00. On the same day, both houses will hold virtual Programming Committee meetings at 8:30 to consider, deliberate and finalise their fourth term programme.

About 42 meetings of Committees from the NA and the NCOP are scheduled for this week, including the following:

Monday, 12 October 2020

Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Briefing by the Department of Traditional Affairs on its quarterly financial performance

Tuesday, 13 October

Portfolio Committee on Communications, Briefing by SAPO on its turnaround strategy, SASSA cash payments, implications to SITA ICT services and all other outstanding matters

Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Further deliberations and finalisation of the ULTRA Bill

Portfolio Committee on Transport, Briefing by the Department of Transport on the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill

Standing Committee on Finance, Responses by National Treasury and SARS to the public submissions on the TLAB, TALAB and Rates Bill

Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Briefing by Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) on the Status and Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Schooling: Kwa-Zulu Natal Department of Education; and Eastern Cape Department of Education

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour, Briefing by StatsSA on the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in September 2020 and Consideration of the Memorandum from NEHAWU, referred to the Committee

Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, briefing by the DPWI and National Treasury on the broader site clearance for the entire Land Port of Entry borderline and plans to ensure that the South African borders are fit for purpose

Standing Committee on Finance, Public hearings on the Auditing Profession Amendment Bill

Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry, Briefing on ongoing trade negotiations and existing trade agreements and trade relations

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Briefing by the Buffalo City TVET college and Coastal TVET college on matters related to governance, administration and teaching and learning

Select Committee on Health and Social Services, Final mandates on the Social Assistance Amendment Bill [B8B-2018]

Thursday, 15 October 2020

Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Adoption of the BRR Reports of Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Department of Public Service and Administration and Statistic South Africa

Friday, 16 October 2020

Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Briefing by the North West Provincial Department of Human Settlements and Department of Water and Sanitation on the following: Business Plan 2020/21; District Development Model; Water and Sanitation Plans, Water Services Authority Plans and Waste Water Treatment Plan; Briefing by the Water Board on the water delivery plans

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Briefing by Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) on the Status and Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Schooling: Western Cape Department of Education; Free State Department of Education; and North West Department of Education

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Briefing by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) on Saving the 2020 Academic Year in the post-school education and training sector; Briefing by Universities South Africa (USAf) and the South African Union of Students (SAUS) on saving the 2020 Academic Year at Universities

Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament,

Briefing by the Secretary to Parliament and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) on progress made in relation to issues arising from the 30 October 2019 meeting on Parliament's infrastructure-related challenges

Saturday, 17 October 2020

Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Consideration and Adoption of Budgetary Review and Recommendation Reports.

For the latest full schedule of committee meetings (updated regularly) please go to: https://www.parliament.gov.za