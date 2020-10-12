Tanzania: Utilise Immense Opportunities in Lake Zone - Tic

THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating local and foreign investors by addressing all issues, likely to impede the realisation of investment plans and businesses.

Speaking in Magu District over the weekend, (TIC) Director General, Dr Maduhu Kazi, said the government encouraged investors interested in supporting local communities near their projects, for the sake of sustainability and public engagement.

He said TIC was applying modern communication methods with investors like using zonal offices in reaching out and attending to all investors across the country and get rid of cumbersome procedures and bureaucracy.

"TIC doors are always open to accommodate every concern from our investors, and in doing so we will collect every detail threatening a smooth investment process and find lasting solutions as soon as possible. We are here to serve, but in a win-win situation," he said.

Earlier, Dr Kazi handed over two projects worth over 330m/- supported by the Alliance Ginnery Limited with the director general, saying the government needed such investors who implemented serious projects and not those coming with petty programmes with intangible benefits to the community.

He called on investors to fully utilise the TIC zonal office in Mwanza, adding that the Lake Zone had various untapped investment opportunities.

Magu District Commissioner, Salum Kali joined the TIC boss to commend the investors with good community social responsibility (CSR) programmes and that his office would always cooperate with them.

Citing Alliance Ginnery CSR programmes, the DC said one of the beneficiaries had been Bugatu Village students who used to walk many kilometres to and from school, but would now be relieved of the problem, thanks to a 150m/- new secondary school at the village.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka who at a similar event in Busega District, challenged parents to ensure all girls who had completed Standard Seven this year were registered for programmes in vocational training facilities.

He was speaking at the handover of a vocational training facility worth 180m/- sponsored by Alliance Ginnery, and challenged the parents to stop receiving dowry for their daughters who were still at various levels of schooling.

For his part, Alliance Ginnery General Manager, Boaz Ogolla said the support of the two facilities targeted to address challenges facing the students in terms of walking long distances to and from school.