Tanzania: Dse Rebounds Due to Volume, Price Increase

12 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) domestic equity market has recorded a positive week, thanks to volume and price increase.

The bourse, the second largest in East Africa, is projected to continue seeing volume and price surge in the weeks ahead.

DSE recorded an equity turnover increase of 1.06 per cent to close at 1.98bn/- at the week ending last Friday. Two counters, TBL and CRDB Bank, dominated weekly transactions.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer, Raphael Masumbuko said CRDB north-ward price movement pushed by CRDB after gained 6.67 per cent to close at 160/-.

"The domestic equity market recorded positive performance, driven by volume and price increase," Mr Masumbuko said in the firm's Weekly Market Wrap-ups.

Mr Masumbuko said without giving analytical reasons, projected that the positive trend would continue in this week. "We expect the trend to continue next [this] week," said the CEO.

During the week under review, TBL dominated the market share, recording 42.52 per cent of the total turnover followed by CRDB Bank with 19.30 per cent.

On the other hand, total market capitalisation increased by 0.67per cent to 15.17tri/-, while domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.29 per cent to 9.05tri/-.

Key benchmark indices all closed at a gaining tempo of between 0.2 and 0.8 per cent.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) closed at 3,446.27 points, 0.29 per cent up while All Share Index (DSEI) increased by 0.76 per cent to close at 1,828.10 points.

Sector Indices closed at a mixed trend, where Industrial and Allied Index (IA) closed at 4,814.19 points, almost the same compared to previous week.

Bank, Finance and Investment Index closed at 2,212.67 points, 1.55 per cent up, while Commercial Services Index closed at 2,141.86 points, the same as of last week.

