Morocco: Police Seize 1 Ton of Cannabis Resin Near Errachidia

Rabat — The Judicial police of Errachidia arrested, on Monday, on the basis of precise information by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), two individuals for their alleged involvement in a case of international drug trafficking.

The two suspects, 24, one of whom is the subject of a wanted notice at the national level, were arrested on board two cars at "Boudnib", 60 km south of Errachidia, while they were transporting a shipment of drugs, National Police (DGSN) said in a release.

The search operations carried out led to the seizure of a ton of cannabis resin and of a sum of MAD 160,000 suspected to be originated from trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, it added.

The suspects were remanded in police custody for the investigation carried out under the supervision of the competent prosecution, to determine the possible ramifications of this criminal activity as well as all the criminal acts they are accused of committing, the DGSN said.

This case is part of intensive security operations conducted jointly by the DGSN and DGST services aimed at combating the phenomenon of drug trafficking.