Morocco: Police Seize 1 Ton of Cannabis Resin Near Errachidia

12 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Judicial police of Errachidia arrested, on Monday, on the basis of precise information by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), two individuals for their alleged involvement in a case of international drug trafficking.

The two suspects, 24, one of whom is the subject of a wanted notice at the national level, were arrested on board two cars at "Boudnib", 60 km south of Errachidia, while they were transporting a shipment of drugs, National Police (DGSN) said in a release.

The search operations carried out led to the seizure of a ton of cannabis resin and of a sum of MAD 160,000 suspected to be originated from trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, it added.

The suspects were remanded in police custody for the investigation carried out under the supervision of the competent prosecution, to determine the possible ramifications of this criminal activity as well as all the criminal acts they are accused of committing, the DGSN said.

This case is part of intensive security operations conducted jointly by the DGSN and DGST services aimed at combating the phenomenon of drug trafficking.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.