Kenya: Masks, Handwashing and Excitement As Children Troop Back to School

12 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina & Isaac Wale

Children across Kenya returned to school on Monday morning, with many unable to hide their excitement at the prospect of being able to spend time with their peers after months of being cooped up at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Kakamega County, the children could be seen hugging one another while on the road, even though at school some did not have facemasks on as required by government back-to-school guidelines. Some of those with masks were not wearing them properly.

At Kakamega Primary School, children were screened as they entered the compound. Afterwards, they were required to wash their hands at a handwashing station nearby before entering their respective classrooms.

In Turkana County, pupils excitedly rushed to report to school but notably, most did not have face masks.

At Wabera Primary in Isiolo County, learners reported back while donning facemasks. In class, they were also spaced to ensure social distancing during lessons.

At Mwariki Primary school in Nakuru Town, 116 of its 220 candidates reported to school on Monday morning.

The institution serves learners from Nakuru's slum areas of Kaptembwa, Kivumbini, Bondeni and Flamingo among others. The learners have been accommodated in seven classrooms.

At Kamurugu Primary School in Embu County, learners arrived to find one classroom dotted with cowdung.

The classroom was used to keep cows during schools' closure and was yet to be cleaned.

Due to the floods in Nyando Constituency, some schools have been forced to merge.

For instance, in Kandaria Primary School, pupils were forced to move to Ugwe Primary School.

