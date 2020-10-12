Tanzania: Blue Economy Set for Growth

TANZANIA is set to tap the enormous potential of the Ocean-based blue economy, as a large fishing ship is expected to arrive by next year.

The procurement of the modern cargo vessel is part of the government's strategic measures to promote deep sea fishing and exploit the nation's potential deep sea wealth.

Speaking over the weekend, Acting General Manager of Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (Tafico) Ms Esther Mulyila said that the construction of the ship, plus installation of high tech equipment, would cost over 4.2bn/- donated by the government of Japan.

"The ship is being constructed in Sri Lanka, and will have the capacity of carrying 35 tonnes of fish and stay in the deep sea for 30 days. The 22-metre length ship will need 12 crew and will target Tuna fishing.

Tuna is very expensive in the world market as one Tuna can range from 50 kg to 170 and 1kg can be sold not less than 2.2 US Dollar," she explained.

The operation of the ship is expected to create over 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

According to Ms Mulyila, the long line ship will require 5 tonnes of squids (as baits) and 500 hooks.

She urged fishermen, especially in Mafia Island, to form cooperatives in order to sell squids to Tafico.

"We have not benefited from our 223,000 sq km deep sea area since independence; we're just selling licences for foreign companies to fish in the deep sea. It's high time now to benefit from fishes obtained in deep sea areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sustainable Development Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Just imagine, one Tuna can pay a licence fee for a foreign company, it's time for Tanzania to benefit from this Exclusive Economic Zone," she explained further.

Ms Mulyila stated that the new Tafico would also focus on purse seining and was expecting to order Purse Seiner (Ship) though it is more expensive.

"This needs huge investment as one ship costs over 75bn/- as it involves supporting boats, but it is a modern and productive fishing technology," she further stated.

Ms Mulyila noted that Tafico was set to promote and develop aquaculture by producing chicks for the whole country.

Aquaculture is breeding, raising, and harvesting fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants. Basically, it's farming in water.

Other targets include production of fish feeds and fish cages especially for Lake Victoria fishermen.

May, this year, the government said a business plan for reviving the fishing corporation was in the pipeline, reiterating its commitment to exploit the lucrative fishing sector.

According to the minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Luhaga Mpina, the business plan would be jointly implemented by the government and the private sector.

Tabling the ministry's budget estimates for the 2020/21 fiscal year, Mr Mpina listed other projects to be implemented under the business plan as the construction of a fish processing plant and a cold storage facility.