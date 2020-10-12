Namibia: Election Briefs - Swapo Nullifies Tsumeb Primary Results

Election briefs: Swapo nullifies Tsumeb primary resultsSWAPO has nullified the primary election results of the Tsumeb district, in which Katrina Kakwambi was elected as party candidate, but was allegedly removed because she is 'disabled'.

Kakwambi on Thursday said she obtained 30 votes, compared to Gottrieb Ndjedjela's 25.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa wrote to Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu on Friday, saying the politubro has nullified the results because the party received several complaints from members in the district.

She said the party's extraordinary district conference at Tsumeb should reconvene today.

PDM promises to end housing crisis

POPULAR Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani says if his party wins the upcoming regional council and local authority elections, families will be given residential plots and toilets.

Venaani said this when he launched his party's election manifesto on Saturday afternoon.

In the 16-page document, the party promises to fight corruption, unemployment and crime.

The party also promises to construct a factory for each constituency it wins.

According to the manifesto, the party would prioritise urban housing reforms by creating 300 000 new homeowners through its One Namibia, One Plot policy.

"We shall ensure that every informal settlement dweller over the age of 21, who receives less than N$4 500 per month, qualifies for a small, decent and adequate home structure," the party says.

It also promises to develop massive low-cost housing structures at every major town across the country to ease the burden of rentals and allow professionals to own houses at a young age.

The party would also introduce domestic workers' subsidies, reform taxi drivers' licensing system, and put in place a scoring system for fines.

AR partners with NDP in Katima elections

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning (AR) movement leader Job Amupanda said the organisation will not be fielding candidates in the Katima Mulilo local authority elections.

He said the AR will instead support National Democratic Party (NDP) candidates in that constituency. He was speaking at a press conference held at the youth centre in Katutura on Friday.

Amupanda said they want to show they believe in a political system that is not based on competition, but recognises "people of principle".

"We are not just supporting the NDP by word of mouth, but we are going to send a group of activists and intellectuals to assist them on the ground," he said.

He said the two parties signed an agreement to work together for a year.

At the same event, NDP president Martin Lukato was presented an 'AR activism award' for his efforts in the political sphere.

Receiving the award, Lukato said the NDP will continue standing for the Namibian people.

He said he wants to see a fair and transparent election and this could only be achieved if the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is not tied to any political party.

"ECN officials must step down after five years or be detached from any political governance for this nation to have fair and transparent elections," he said.

Compiled by Eliaser Ndeyanale, Sakeus Iikela

and Matty Kaminzi