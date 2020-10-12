Namibia: Journalists Urged to Action Against Brutality

THE Editors' Forum of Namibia has condemned the police's use of force against journalists while they were reporting on a demonstration against sexual and gender-based violence in Windhoek on Saturday.

The forum's secretary general, Ronelle Rademeyer, yesterday said the editors' body was concerned about continuing instances of police officers preventing journalists from carrying out their work.

The forum in a statement condemned the manhandling by shoving and pushing, verbal intimidation and abusive remarks made by police officers towards journalists, and called on the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security as well as the minister of justice to ensure that all state organs protect journalists as they carry out their work.

Ombudsman John Walters has also encouraged journalists who were unlawfully detained during the demonstration on Saturday to take action against the authorities.

Journalists Anne Hambuda, a freelancer, Julia Heita of the radio station Eagle FM, and Julia Nekwaya, of Namibia Daily News, were detained while reporting on the protest.

The reporters were released after they had been held for five hours at Windhoek Correctional Facility.

No charges were brought against them.

Police commander Oscar Embumbulu in a report issued on Saturday evening claimed the journalists were obstructing the police while trying to disperse a crowd of demonstrators.

"I don't care," is what an officer allegedly told Heita when presented with her media card.

Heita was arrested when attempting to assist her colleague Alvaro Mukoroli, who was being detained while on air, she says.

Fourteen people, including herself and a man who did not take part in the protest, were cramped in the van she was transported in, Heita says.

When they reached the prison, she says, she suffered an asthma attack.

Nekwaya says her 19-year-old sister, Christa, was also arrested when she took her water.

"I feel extremely violated," Hambuda said on social media after the incident.

Freelance journalist Ndapewoshali Shapwanale was also detained by the police despite presenting her media card, she says, but was later released. She says she plans to open a case against the police.

Walters commented yesterday: "Why do you arrest someone and then release them? That is totally an abuse of power."

He added: "I hope journalists will take action. It's time [journalists] take them [police] to court so abuses can be heard before a court and a judgement can be made."

Lawyer Norman Tjombe remarked on social media: "It's the catch-and-release modus operandi - an abuse of power to intimidate people."

The Action Coalition also called on the minister of safety and security and the police's inspector general to jointly institute a public inquiry into the police's response to the protests.

In a statement, the coalition's chairperson, Frederico Links, said the aim should be to ensure the police respect human rights, improve their crowd-control response, and develop gender-sensitivity training for all officers.

"It is clear from the video footage of the protests that the police acted wrongly and committed human rights abuses - ironically mostly against women who were protesting against gender-based violence," he said.

Minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga also said yesterday that journalists should ensure they can be distinguished from people acting beyond the scope of peaceful demonstrations.