Rwanda: Northern Province - RPF Seeks Private Sector Collaboration in Development

12 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

The Governor of the Northern Province has challenged members of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) to seize business opportunities in the province and contribute to its development.

The pitch was made at a meeting on Sunday, October 11, which brought together members of the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF) and PSF to discuss investment opportunities.

"We convened to discuss the cooperation between the RPF and the private sector, focusing on their role in the improvement of the standards of lives of the people," said Governor Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, the Chairman of the RPF in the Northern Province.

The Governor cited building industries, commercial properties and tourism promotion as some of the investment opportunities available in the province.

"All these will provide jobs to the people," he said.

Members of the private sector present at the meeting included those living and doing business within and outside the province.

Gatabazi told the PSF members present that the province has a Rwf126 billion budget for funding development projects.

Donatha Mukanyarwaya, Director of PSF in the Northern Province, said: "This is a timely meeting. As the private sector, we only recently started a joint business called Ubudasa Development Company, which will provide goods in the border districts."

The PSF members said the meeting came at a time when they had started seizing opportunities in the districts of Burera and Gicumbi.

Founded two months ago, the company has raised Rwf23 million from investors and targets Rwf100 million of capital raising before beginning operation, Mukanyarwaya said.

"We aim to provide goods at relatively lower prices to the people living by the borders with neighbouring countries," said Jean Claude Shirimpumu, a businessman and founding member of Ubudasa Development Company.

Among the projects that were established as a result of cooperation between the private sector and the province include the Rwf8 billion shopping mall in Musanze.

