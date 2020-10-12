Tanzania: Caravans Hit Strikers in T20 Tie

Caravans defeated Strikers by 11 runs to take the lead of Group B of DC Caravans T20 Tournament.

The match took place at Leaders Club grounds in Dar es Salaam.

They won the toss, elected to bat and scored 164 of six in 20 overs with Ivan Ismail named the game's star after recording 60 runs in 46 balls.

In return Strikers bagged 153 of five in 20 overs.

With the results Strikers are now at the third place with two points in books where they have won and lost once. Collecting an average 0.35 net run rate.

In Saturday's game Annadil Burhani won the toss and elected to bowl.

Caravans took the lead with 145 runs of four in 20 overs while Annadil collected 109 of seven in 20 overs. Thus, the game completed in Caravans favour who had 36 more runs.

Annadil Burhani have then taken the fourth place without a point after they lost both of their games that had played an average -3.10 net run rate.

Dar es Salaam Cricket Club is fixed at the bottom after they lost their only game that had played and collected -3.10 net run rate.

The tournament is staged in two groups, that are Group A and B.

Group A include Aga Khan Cricket Sports Club (AKSC), Aces, Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Sports Club (SKLPSC), General Petroleum PAK Stars.

Group B has Caravans, Annadil Burhani, Strikers, Dar Gymkhana and Dar es Salaam Cricket Club (DCC).