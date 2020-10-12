Tanzania: Lipumba - Cassava Cultivation Will Go Commercial in Mara

12 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacb in Mara

THE Civic United Front (CUF) presidential candidate, Professor Ibrahimu Lipumba has promised to turn cassava cultivation in Mara Region into a commercial crop if ascends to power in the forthcoming general elections on 28th October, this year.

Professor Lipumba made the pledge during a campaign rally he conducted at Mkendo grounds in Musoma town a few days ago.

He said Mara Region is blessed with vast fertile land that is suitable for cassava large scale farming, thus, there is a need to turn the crop into a business opportunity in the region in order to transform lives of the local farmers.

He said his government will come up with best quality seeds that will increase yields and production in the region, adding: "With best seeds farmers in the region will produce about 1,000 kilogrammes of cassava per hectare."

Citing vibrant cassava farming in Thailand, Prof Lipumba said the Asian country produces 5,000 to 6,000 per hectare that he was sure his government can attain.

Cassava is currently one of the major food crops that is widely grown in the Mara Region prompting the Economist to further say that if he wins the elections, he will also ensure timely payment of cotton farmers in the area and establish them a textile industry.

The CUF presidential aspirant further said his government initiative will help motivate the cotton farmers to double production in the region, noting: "If I get into power, I will ensure that cotton cultivation is practiced everywhere in Mara and that the region has a textile industry."

