Tanzania: Cioaba, Dube Reacts to September VPL Accolades

AZAM FC Head Coach Aristica Cioaba has expressed his gratitude after being voted the best Mainland Premier League coach for September, saying he has been motivated to work hard.

It has been a good start of the campaign for Azam as they have maximized vital three points in all five season's opening matches to hit 15 points, 2 points clear at the top of the table.

The Chamazi outfit are among the few domestic clubs which were busy on the transfer market during the past transfer window and they seem to have captured right players capable to challenge for the title at the end of the season.

Over the weekend, they were 3-1 winners against Mafunzo FC in a friendly game held at their Chamazi Complex as they gear up for the sixth round of the league.

But, reacting after being voted the best coach for the last month, Cioaba described the selection as very encouraging to him.

"Let me thank all those who took part to vote for me. I believe that as a team, we will continue to work hard and be on top of the table," he said.

Cioaba defeated Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck and former Young Africans coach Zlatko Krmpotic to win the prestigious award as he guided his team to success in four matches played in September while Vandenbroeck and Krmpotic posted three wins and one draw in their four games of last month.

In other developments, the current top goal scorer in the unfolding league Prince Dube of Azam FC has also disclosed that he was pleased to win the best player award for the previous month.

Dube, who joined Azam this season, has been a crucial ingredient for his side no wonder he is one of the hot contenders for the top scorer award at the end of the season.

He managed to get the better of his teammate David Kissu (goalkeeper) and Simba's midfield maestro Clatous Chama as the duo failed to get a single vote from the Premier League Awards Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

In the four matches played last month, Chama scored two goals and registered two assists while Kissu did not concede in the four played encounters.