South Africa: Six Suspects Due in Court for the Illegal Possession of Firearms in Macassar

12 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

To ensure the safety of the community, members of the Provincial Integrated Team were dispatched to Macassar area last night where their colleagues of Macassar police required assistance with a volatile situation between rival gangs. Police action was necessitated to disperse the riotous crowd of approximately 300 people. At around 20:00 two suspects aged 35 and 50 were apprehended for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

As the crowd dispersed at around 20:40, vehicles were stop and searched, which led to the discovery of a third unlicensed firearm and the apprehension of four suspects aged between 35 and 50. Foot patrols in the area to maintain law and order resulted in the discovery of an abandoned firearm and ammunition. The six suspects are expected to make their court appearances today in Strand to face the charges against them.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.