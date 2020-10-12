South Africa: Six Suspects Due in Court for the Illegal Possession of Firearms in Macassar

press release

To ensure the safety of the community, members of the Provincial Integrated Team were dispatched to Macassar area last night where their colleagues of Macassar police required assistance with a volatile situation between rival gangs. Police action was necessitated to disperse the riotous crowd of approximately 300 people. At around 20:00 two suspects aged 35 and 50 were apprehended for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

As the crowd dispersed at around 20:40, vehicles were stop and searched, which led to the discovery of a third unlicensed firearm and the apprehension of four suspects aged between 35 and 50. Foot patrols in the area to maintain law and order resulted in the discovery of an abandoned firearm and ammunition. The six suspects are expected to make their court appearances today in Strand to face the charges against them.