South Africa: Age of the Assassin - the Ghosts of Cape Town Past Still Haunting Cops

History seems to be repeating itself, with the events leading up to the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear earlier this year eerily similar to the murder of police Captain Bennie Lategan in January 1999.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

Police captain Bennie Lategan was driving along the R300 freeway in Cape Town on a Thursday 21 years ago when his car was suddenly sprayed with bullets, some of which pierced him.

The ambush was successful. Lategan was assassinated.

Among the several high-profile cases he had been investigating was a bomb blast at the V&A Waterfront and incidents involving People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (Pagad), the movement suspected of orchestrating a string of violent incidents that relentlessly rocked the city in the mid- to late-1990s.

In a startling claim a year later, it was reported that Pagad leader Abdus Salaam Ebrahim had alleged in court that National Intelligence Agency (NIA) operative Dirk Coetzee and security company boss Cyril Beeka had orchestrated a bombing at the Waterfront and that NIA operatives were behind Lategan's January 1999 assassination.

Beeka, a rumoured apartheid-state operative, ran a security outfit in Cape Town's city centre in the 1990s, which some...