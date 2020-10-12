South Africa: Age of the Assassin - the Ghosts of Cape Town Past Still Haunting Cops

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

History seems to be repeating itself, with the events leading up to the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear earlier this year eerily similar to the murder of police Captain Bennie Lategan in January 1999.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

Police captain Bennie Lategan was driving along the R300 freeway in Cape Town on a Thursday 21 years ago when his car was suddenly sprayed with bullets, some of which pierced him.

The ambush was successful. Lategan was assassinated.

Among the several high-profile cases he had been investigating was a bomb blast at the V&A Waterfront and incidents involving People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (Pagad), the movement suspected of orchestrating a string of violent incidents that relentlessly rocked the city in the mid- to late-1990s.

In a startling claim a year later, it was reported that Pagad leader Abdus Salaam Ebrahim had alleged in court that National Intelligence Agency (NIA) operative Dirk Coetzee and security company boss Cyril Beeka had orchestrated a bombing at the Waterfront and that NIA operatives were behind Lategan's January 1999 assassination.

Click on image to enlarge

Beeka, a rumoured apartheid-state operative, ran a security outfit in Cape Town's city centre in the 1990s, which some...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.