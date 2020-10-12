South Africa: The Post Office's Financial Troubles May Jeopardise Social Grant Payments

analysis

The Post Office is facing a debt crisis which may affect monthly social grant payments. The parastatal narrowly escaped disaster after approaching its subsidiary PostBank for a R1bn loan to help process October grants, saying its reserves were 'depleted'. More than eight million beneficiaries receive their social grants through the Post Office.

"Sassa alert: Your payment of social grants will continue as normal and will not be affected by the current financial restraints experienced by the Post Office. Funds for social grants come from National Treasury & not from the revenue of the SA Post Office."

The above tweet was posted by the South African Post Office (Sapo) recently after the state-owned entity approached its subsidiary Post Bank for a R1-billion loan to process social grants.

According to a statement released by the Post Office on 26 September, the parastatal experienced a "dramatic reduction in revenue" during the lockdown and is seeking means to "improve cash flows".

A City Press article indicated that the Post Office had been pre-funding grant payments from its "reserves" which were now depleted. This, apparently, was according to a letter sent to Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams by former Post Office board chairperson Colleen...