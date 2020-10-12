Nigeria: #OndoDecides2020 - Akeredolu Leads After 10 LGAs

11 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabiru Yusuf

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has an early lead after winning eight of the ten Local Governments announced.

The APC, according to the results announced so far, is leading with over 60,000 votes.

Results from 10 of the 18 Local Governments in Ondo State have been announced so far by INEC.

In Akoko North East, the APC secured 16,572 votes while PDP garnered 8,380 votes. The governor polled 12,643 votes in Irele local government while his closest rival, Mr Jegede secured 5,493 votes.

And in Ifedore local government, the APC garnered 9,350 while the PDP polled 11,852 votes. Mr Jegede garnered 12,263 votes in Akure North while Mr Akeredolu polled 9,546 votes.

Meanwhile, in Akoko South West, the governor polled 21,232 votes while Mr Jegede got 15,055 votes. In Owo local government, the hometown of the governor, he polled 35,957 votes while his closest rival, Mr Jegede garnered 5,311 votes.

Mr Akeredolu polled 15,809 in Akoko North West, votes while Mr Jegede got 10,320 votes. In Ondo East local government, the governor polled 6,485 votes while his closest contender, Mr Jegede polled 4,049 votes.

In the same breath, the APC polled 13,287 votes in Ile Oluji local government, while the PDP garnered 9,231 votes. In Idanre local government, Mr Akeredolu polled 11,286 votes while Mr Jegede secured 7,499 votes.

The results were announced in each of the local governments by the presiding INEC electoral officials.

For the 10 Local government announced, the APC secured 152,158 votes while the PDP garnered 89,453 votes.

