Malawi: President's Spin Doctor Raps ACB, Police for Slow Prosecution of Corruption Cases

12 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

State House says the presidency is not to blame for the perceived stalling of various cases but the prosecuting agencies.

The President's Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni says prosecuting agencies owe Malawians an explanation in this.

He says President Lazarus Chakwera is committed to the issue of independence and separation of powers.

Kampondeni says the Tonse Alliance led government will follow the rule of law when handling issues of government officials implicated in various cases.

He says President Chakwera will not just fire the implicated officials for the sake of firing, stressing that the principles of natural justice have to be followed.

Meanwhile, Kampondeni has said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue.

"There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest," he said.

Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.