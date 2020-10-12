South Africa: Attempts to Use Crime On Farms to Mobilise Communities Along Racial Lines Must Be Resisted

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

The violent protests that took place in Senekal following the arrest of suspects in Brendin Horner's murder show that we have not yet escaped the divisions and mistrust of our past. While anger at the senseless killing is justifiable, vigilantism is not.

Dear Fellow South African,

Just over a week ago, Brendin Horner, a young farm manager in the Free State, was murdered in an appalling act of cruelty.

His killing should anger and upset every one of us.

No matter who we are, no matter what community we live in, no matter our race, creed or language, we should be as deeply affected by the death of Brendin Horner as we are by the many other South Africans who die violent deaths each year.

Just as we mourn the loss of his life, we also mourn the deaths of Mogamad Cloete, Tawqeer Essop and André Bennett, three young men who were shot in a car in Delft in the Western Cape in the same week.

Our thoughts are with their families at this time of grief. It is at such moments that we are called on to reach out to each other as South Africans, to show compassion,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

