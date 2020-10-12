South Africa: World Food Day in Focus This Week

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the hunger crisis, not only in South Africa, but globally. This week several organisations commemorate World Food Day, while other groups focus on education, decolonising prisons, and vaccine trials.

World Food Day

On Friday, 16 October, we observe World Food Day. This day provides an occasion to highlight the plight of hungry and undernourished people in the world, something which has been globally exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. World Food Day is calling for global solidarity to help all populations, and especially the most vulnerable, to recover from the crisis, and to make food systems more fair, resilient, and robust.

On Monday, 12 October, the Kagiso Trust brings you a round table discussion on community resilience and responses to Covid-19. With a special focus on food security, this event acknowledges the ways in which people have worked cooperatively to address the critical goods supply issues that arose during the pandemic.

Join Sihle Mooi (Rays of Hope), Zelda Holtzman (Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education), Tokelo Mahlakoane (Mining Affected Communities United in Action) and Faried Domingo (Bosmont Community Patrol) as they examine how this resilience and community networking will be used to address future struggles around food...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.