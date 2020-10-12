South Africa: World Food Day in Focus This Week

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the hunger crisis, not only in South Africa, but globally. This week several organisations commemorate World Food Day, while other groups focus on education, decolonising prisons, and vaccine trials.

World Food Day

On Friday, 16 October, we observe World Food Day. This day provides an occasion to highlight the plight of hungry and undernourished people in the world, something which has been globally exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. World Food Day is calling for global solidarity to help all populations, and especially the most vulnerable, to recover from the crisis, and to make food systems more fair, resilient, and robust.

On Monday, 12 October, the Kagiso Trust brings you a round table discussion on community resilience and responses to Covid-19. With a special focus on food security, this event acknowledges the ways in which people have worked cooperatively to address the critical goods supply issues that arose during the pandemic.

Join Sihle Mooi (Rays of Hope), Zelda Holtzman (Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education), Tokelo Mahlakoane (Mining Affected Communities United in Action) and Faried Domingo (Bosmont Community Patrol) as they examine how this resilience and community networking will be used to address future struggles around food...