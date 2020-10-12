South Africa: Study Reveals Overstaffed Kwazulu-Natal Municipalities Were Never Ready for Covid-19

analysis

Research in KwaZulu-Natal found that some municipalities in the province had bloated staff complements and were unprepared for the pandemic, leaving them unable to deal with the challenge. The study found that municipalities need to 'proactively train their staff, councillors and communities so that the impact of disasters can be minimised when they occur'.

KwaZulu-Natal municipal managers have told researchers of a study into the impact of Covid-19 on local government that they are overstaffed, were under-prepared for the pandemic and that political leadership was "caught off-guard".

These were among the key findings of the study, conducted by Dr Vuyiwe Tsako and Dr Mpilo Ngubane on behalf of the Institute for Local Government Management (ILGM) - an organisation that represents municipal managers in South Africa.

While acting as independent researchers for the study, Tsako is the municipal manager at the Umdoni Local Municipality south of eThekwini Metro and Ngubane heads eThekwini Metro's municipal academy.

The study was unpacked at a virtual briefing on Friday by Tsako and Ngubane, at which municipal managers from across the country were in attendance. The study made findings about how the pandemic had shaped the ideas around organisational culture, goals, environment, size of...