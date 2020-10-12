Mozambique: Coronavirus Cases Pass the 10,000 Mark

Maputo — Mozambique has now passed the symbolic mark of 10,000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

A Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health said that, in the previous 24 hours, 157 more cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed. This pushed the total up to 10,001 since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

The Ministry also reported another death from Covid-19. The latest victim was a 67 year old Mozambican woman, hospitalised in Maputo city. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 3 October. Her condition did not improve and she died on Saturday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 71.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 153,915 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 939 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All these tests were administered in public facilities. Of the samples tested, 427 were from Maputo city, 284 from Maputo province, 86 from Cabo Delgado, 42 from Sofala, 40 from Niassa, 20 from Gaza, 11 from Tete, 10 from Inhambane, 10 from Manica, eight from Zambezia and one from Nampula.

782 of these tests were negative, and 157 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the new cases, 155 are Mozambicans, one is Pakistani and one is a United States citizen. 89 are men or boys, and 68 are women or girls. Nine are children under 15 years of age, and seven are more than 65 years old. For nine cases, no age information was available.

The great majority of the cases - 112 - were from Maputo city, and 28 were from Maputo province. Thus 89 per cent of the new cases came Maputo city and province. There were also six cases from Gaza, five from Tete, four from Inhambane and two from Zambezia. No cases at all were reported from Cabo Delgado and Nampula, which had been the main causes of concern three months ago.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 157 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry added that, in the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital, but two more were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently 43 people are under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards, 42 in Maputo and one in Tete.

The release reported that a further 135 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19, 103 of them in Maputo province, 31 in Maputo city, and one in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7,338, which is 73.4 per cent of all people diagnosed as positive since the start of the pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of all 10,001 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 4,656; Maputo province, 1,710; Cabo Delgado, 726; Zambezia, 711; Nampula, 587; Gaza, 368; Tete, 360; Sofala, 271; Inhambane, 264; Niassa, 236; Manica, 112.

But if only the currently active cases are considered, the picture is very different: Maputo city, 1.755; Maputo province, 519; Niassa, 89; Cabo Delgado, 46; Gaza, 43; Sofala, 39; Zambezia, 31; Tete, 24; Nampula, 21; Inhambane, 18; Manica, three.

As of Sunday, the basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique were: 10,001 confirmed cases, of whom 7,338 have made a complete recovery, and 2,582 are active cases. 75 Covid-19 patients have died, 71 from the disease and four from other causes.