Mozambique: Four People Die in Manica Storm

12 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Four people died in a thunderstorm, accompanied by high winds and torrential rains, on Saturday night in the central province of Manica.

Houses, churches and electricity pylons were destroyed, and trees uprooted in the provincial capital, Chimoio, and in Sussundenga, Vanduzi and Gondola districts.

Two of the victims, a mother and her young son, died when a wall collapsed on top of them. A third victim died when the storm knocked down the walls of his house, and the fourth was struck by lightning, when returning home from his farm.

Much of Chimoio was plunged into darkness, because the storm brought down pylons on the medium and low voltage electricity transmission lines. By late Sunday much of the city was still without power.

The Manica delegate of the National Meteorological Institute (INAM), Alexandre Tique, blamed the storm on high temperatures, which reached 35 degrees celsius on Saturday.

The Secretary of State for Manica province, Edson Macuacua, announced that the provincial government is mobilising resources to assist those affected, particularly those displaced from their homes by the storm.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.