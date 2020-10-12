Malawi: Magga Bails Out Dedza Child Marriage Survivors

12 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By George Mponda

Dedza — Malawi Girl Guides Association (MAGGA) has paid school fees for 250 girls who were rescued from child marriages in Dedza.

Speaking at the end of a three-day mentorship session for the girls at Mtakataka Secondary School in the district on Sunday, MAGGA project officer, Alinafe Mahimanya said many girls from Traditional Authority Kachindamoto withdrawn from marriages were failing to complete their studies due to lack of fees.

"As schools reopen, we have paid school fees for 250 girls who were not on any bursary schemes from Kapiri Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), Golomoti CDSS, Mtakataka CDSS and Mtakataka Secondary School," she said.

Mahimanya said the organisation also gave the girls bicycles to ease their mobility as they go to school and provided note books and pens to some girls in primary schools.

She said the mentorship session was conducted to prepare the girls for schools reopening.

One of the girls, Susan Chitheka, hailed MAGGA for its intervention.

"We faced a lot of hardships because the schools are far here and for lots of us, money was the main issue that stopped us from completing our studies, but now with this help from MAGGA, I'm sure we will work hard to turn our lives around," she said.

MAGGA, with support from UN Women, is implementing a pilot project called "Eliminating Child Marriages" in the area of T.A. Kachindamoto in Dedza.

