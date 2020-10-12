South Africa: Let's Avoid the Trap of Black Fragility - Tempering the Right to Express Outrage With Moral Wisdom

opinion

The question of racism among young white South Africans, and how the structural patterns of racism intersect with familial and personal dimensions to awaken the hateful and violent expressions of racism is an important one - they are the next generation who will either restore or disrupt the vision of change and transformation in our institutions.

Debates in the psychology field on intergenerational repercussions of historical trauma in the South African context usually focus on children of victims and survivors of apartheid. Very rarely do these discussions lead to avenues of inquiry that seek to address the problem of the transgenerational recurrence of racist hatred among young white South Africans.

We have repeatedly witnessed public expressions of anti-black racism across the country. Whether it is the rant of Adam Catzavelos or Matthew Theunissen about "k*****s", or the savage beating of Khabonina Mkhonza by Christiaan Muller, her employer's son, the perpetrators of these racist acts are young - a state of affairs about which the Gauteng Education Minister, Panyaza Lesufi, once expressed puzzlement in an interview on the national radio station SAfm.

Young white South Africans have more opportunities to interact with their black counterparts than their parents did under apartheid....