South Africa: SA's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan - the Devil Is in the Detail and With the National Command Council

11 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Calling a joint sitting of Parliament signals the seriousness President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to impart when on Thursday 15 October he presents what is dubbed as the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. Optics aside, many questions remain.

The two-day Cabinet lekgotla from 7 October was briefed on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan - the presentation seen by Daily Maverick ran to 48 pages - but a final, final decision was kicked for touch to Wednesday's (14 October) Cabinet meeting on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's joint parliamentary sitting.

South Africa's economic recovery was central at the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla of 2 and 4 October, and again on Friday 9 October at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council. All this after the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) saw government, business and labour each put forward definite proposals in mid-August 2020.

The Covid-19 hard lockdown had devastated an already flailing economy - and South Africa remains in lockdown with a curfew and other restrictions as Monday 12 October 2020 is Lockdown Day 200. At least 2.2-million people lost their jobs and South Africa's fragile economy fell into recession with an 8.2% contraction expected for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.