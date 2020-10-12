South Africa: SA's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan - the Devil Is in the Detail and With the National Command Council

analysis

Calling a joint sitting of Parliament signals the seriousness President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to impart when on Thursday 15 October he presents what is dubbed as the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. Optics aside, many questions remain.

The two-day Cabinet lekgotla from 7 October was briefed on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan - the presentation seen by Daily Maverick ran to 48 pages - but a final, final decision was kicked for touch to Wednesday's (14 October) Cabinet meeting on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's joint parliamentary sitting.

South Africa's economic recovery was central at the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla of 2 and 4 October, and again on Friday 9 October at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council. All this after the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) saw government, business and labour each put forward definite proposals in mid-August 2020.

The Covid-19 hard lockdown had devastated an already flailing economy - and South Africa remains in lockdown with a curfew and other restrictions as Monday 12 October 2020 is Lockdown Day 200. At least 2.2-million people lost their jobs and South Africa's fragile economy fell into recession with an 8.2% contraction expected for...