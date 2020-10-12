Malawi: Hailstorm Displaces 188, Injures Two in Balaka

12 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — Hailstorm on Saturday night displaced 188 people and injured two in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka.

A report compiled Sunday by members of the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) has revealed that out of the 188 affected, 63 per cent had their houses completely down while 37 per cent had theirs partially damaged.

"A number of households have found shelter from their relatives' and neighbours' houses but many are living in bad shelter around their damaged houses.

"In some households, food was completely damaged while other households had no food at all before the disaster," the report reads in part.

The report further says four villages have been affected with 95 male headed families and 93 headed families.

"Two girls were injured and received treatment at Kapire Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) health facility. They have since been discharged," reads another part of the report.

In an interview, Balaka District Commissioner, McCloud Kadammanja described the disaster as sad and called for well-wishers to come forward and assist the council by reaching out to the affected.

"We are calling upon well-wishers to help us as the affected need food and to bring back their shelter and other necessities," he said.

He added: "As we are approaching the rainy season, these disasters cannot be ruled out, we should be ready and put our house together so that we serve the communities well."

Last week, Balaka District Council formulated a District Disaster Resilience Plan whose goal is to help when disasters strike.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.