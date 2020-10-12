South Africa: Multichoice, Sasol and Zeder - Highlights of the Past Week in Business

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Gunnion

MultiChoice's share price has been on a tear for the past few weeks, culminating in a 9% jump on Monday when it announced that Groupe Canal+ had acquired 6.5% of its stock since it started buying shares in April.

Without saying there has been anything untoward in the share price's movement, there is a sense that inside information leaks like a sieve in our market. Maybe it's the same in France -- over an espresso and a Gauloises rather than a beer next to the braai.

Be that as it may, Groupe Canal+'s interest in MultiChoice has certainly piqued the interest of the local market. What are its plans? Is a takeover possible?

MultiChoice clearly knew the share purchases would spark a flurry of questions and it pre-empted them with a brief comment in Monday's SENS announcement stating that its policy was not to comment on its individual shareholders or on its interactions with them.

Groupe Canal+ was a little more forthcoming, saying the acquisition was a long-term financial investment and demonstrated its confidence, as well as its owner Vivendi in the "prospects of MultiChoice and the African continent to which they are attached"....

