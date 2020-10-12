South Africa: A Legacy, Not an Empire - Fighting for Alf and African Photojournalism

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

The contribution of photojournalist Alf Kumalo is as rich as the struggle era he covered was brutal. Yet preserving his legacy has been a struggle of another kind.

Alf Kumalo dedicated his life to recording the most formative days of modern South Africa, photographing many of the VIPs now in government. Those same people have shown they couldn't care less about preserving a fellow stalwart's legacy. The burden of safeguarding Kumalo's extensive body of work now falls to his family who, with the help of a new local initiative, have finally been able to begin the archiving process. But what has been lost in the interim highlights the myriad challenges involved in preserving history captured on film, particularly for African photographers.

Alf Kumalo addiction to taking photographs is humourously portrayed in this photograph taken at The Star newspaper offices in central Johannesburg in the 1980s. It symbolises the opposite of his work out in the field where he often hid his camera - once under his hat - to capture moments that the apartheid authorities wished to cover up, © Alf Kumalo Family Trust]

Before he died in 2012, Alf Kumalo liked to wager...

