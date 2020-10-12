South Africa: Food Crisis Engulfing SA a Stark Message That Food Systems Need Transformation

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown up the lack of truth in the corporate-industrial food sector's claims that it has been able to meet the food needs of the nation through the pandemic. Fully stocked supermarket shelves do not translate into food security for all. Hunger in South Africa proves the urgent need for a sea change in the logic of the food system, away from profit as the driving force, and towards meeting the food needs of each and every person every single day.

Vanessa Black

World Food Day on 16 October 2020 finds us - globally and in South Africa - in an even worse position than in 2019. By now, the severe impacts of Covid-19 on food insecurity are well known. The pandemic and the necessary responses to it have intensified and entrenched already alarming levels of hunger and malnutrition.

It has shown the woeful lack of preparation and responsiveness of a food system dominated both directly and indirectly by large corporations and overseen by governments denuded over decades and in large part captured by corporate and privateering interests.

The pandemic has exposed the pre-existing fault lines in the food system, including extreme and growing inequality, hunger at...