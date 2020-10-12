South Africa: Flying During Corona to Launch the New Caravelle

11 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melinda Ferguson

With airlines dropping out of the sky like flies, the new VW Caravelle T6.1 offers a seriously good alternative for long-distance travelling.

Local car manufacturers have been cautious in getting motoring media back on planes to attend launches the way we used to before Covid-19. Pre-lockdown I regularly found myself zipping through check-in, four times a week. So the bets were on who would be the first to break the eight-month out-of-town launch embargo. When Volkswagen, South Africa's top-selling passenger car manufacturer, stepped out of the virus haze with an invite to launch the new VW Caravelle T6.1 in the Eastern Cape, I eagerly accepted.

At first glance, the exterior of the new Caravelle does not look that different from its predecessor. Inside is where the T6.1 has had significant upgrades. (Photo supplied)

Arriving at Cape Town International at 5.30am last week was a surreal experience. The once-bustling airport had a decidedly dystopian feel as I waited in a physically distanced queue to enter the airport building, masked and armed with my Covid health regulation form. At 35.3 degrees, my temperature allowed me to move through "sanitisation" on to "form verification". Then I was herded to check-in. Compared to pre-Covid...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

