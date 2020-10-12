Nigeria: Kigigha Wins Bayelsa Monthly Chess Championship

12 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — Inimo Kigigha has clinched the gold medal in the Bayelsa State monthly Chess championship held at multi indoor sport hall of the Samson Siasia Sports complex in Yenagoa at the weekend.

Kigigha garnered 8.5 points to win the elite category defeating Bomo Kigigha who got 8.0 points to place second.

While Glad Yakie finished third with 6.5 points, Douye Asingbi got 6.5 points to place fourth, and Miedo Denenu garnered 6.0 points to rank fifth.

In the U-15 Juniors category, Marvelous Innocent clinched gold, Shine Ekperi won silver, while Hector Godswill went home with bronze.

The Opens category saw Glad Yakie winning gold, Bibo Lambert, silver, and Gift Ekie settled for bronze, whereas in the Female category, Rachael Dappa cruised home with the gold medal.

Over forty participants took part in the monthly competition which is aimed at preparing the athletes for major chess competitions.

Speaking after the competition, Chairman of the Chess Association in Bayelsa State, Bomo Kigigha, said the monthly competition which kicked-off in July, is geared towards engaging the Chess players regularly, and preparing them for future competitions.

Kigigha, a three-time National Sports Festival Gold medallist, said his vision is to see that more Bayelsans become National Champions in Chess, and possibly raise world and Olympic champions.

Former Works Commissioner, Mr. Frank Opigo, who is a chess player commended athletes in Bayelsa state for their efforts in placing the state on the world map as far as the game of Chess is concerned.

