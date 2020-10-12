Malawi: Msungama Inaugurates Expansion of Neno Youth Centre

12 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Alex Chitwere and Temwa Chiumia

Neno — Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama on Saturday handed over the civil works at the site for the expansion of Neno Youth Development Centre in Neno District.

The facility, which will include offices, recreational facilities and hostels, will be an addition to the existing structures of technical activities. It was facilitated by Jobs for Youth (J4Y) Project.

Msungama said the project under his ministry aims at equipping the youth with entrepreneurial skills for them to create jobs for others.

"Jobs for Youths is supporting the project with not less than US$3.5 million (over MK2.6 billion) for the expansion of four public institutions in four districts.

"These are Neno Youth Centre; Ngara Community Technical College in Karonga; Mbandira Community Technical College in Nkhotakota and Naminjiwa Community Technical College in Phalombe" he said.

He said the initiative aims at empowering the youth with employable skills so that they are able to create employment for others.

Msungama said this would help deal with the unemployment problem among the youth in Malawi.

He added that the four institutions would offer training opportunities to the youth in small scale mining, manufacturing (textile and designing), information and communication technology (ICT) and agriculture among other areas.

"My ministry is committed to ensuring that young people are given the necessary technical and vocational training for them to effectively contribute towards sustainable development of Malawi," he said.

District Youth Officer for Neno, Hope Mwafulirwa promised to work closely with the contractors and the community in ensuring the project is delivered on time.

"This is an opportunity for the district as some of the youth will be able to get jobs during the construction of the facility and even after the project is completed.

"I plead with the surrounding community to help in protecting construction materials," Mwafulirwa said.

Neno Youth Development Centre will be established at the place previously occupied by Malawi Young Pioneers during the previous Malawi Congress Party rule.

