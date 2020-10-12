South Africa: All Football Given Green Light By Government to Resume

Among other things that the clubs need to take care of are:

- The appointment of a Compliance Officer

- Daily screening of Covid-19 symptoms

- Trying as much as possible to observe Covid-19 social distancing

- Sanitization and regular washing of hands

- Wearing of masks as much as possible at any given time, except when training is in session.

SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said the green light to resume football was welcome news for the public and football stakeholders.

"We are happy that football will now resume but our members must monitor and ensure that teams follow strict health protocols.

"All SAFA health and safety directives must be followed so that we avoid any possible spike of Covid-19 cases," said Motlanthe.

