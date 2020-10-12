South Africa: Committee Chairperson On Health Extends Condolences to Plaatjies Family

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said the committee is saddened to hear of the passing of the Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), Professor Daniel Plaatjies.

According to media reports, Professor Plaatjies passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on the evening of 10 October. The committee extends its condolences to Prof Plaatjies' family and friends. "We wish them strength and hope during this very difficult time," said Dr Dhlomo.

Prof Plaatjies is described by his peers as an outstanding intellectual and a South African patriot who dedicated his life to the cause of social justice and non-racialism. Furthermore, he made a significant contribution to scholarship, even as he engaged actively in the creation of South Africa's democracy.

Dr Dhlomo described Prof Plaatjies as a shining star who distinguished himself by, among other things, making a meaningful contribution to the taking the transformation of South African society to new heights.

"The committee has directly and indirectly benefitted from Prof Plaatjies' knowledge. He leaves behind an indelible mark. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Dr Dhlomo.