South Africa: Made in South Africa - On the Usefulness of Self-Love and Communion in Changing the World

opinion

Last Sunday I was asked to speak on a panel on the meaning of self-love and to make a connection between self-love and changing the world. At first, I did not think my skills were suitable for this panel. Should a constitutional lawyer be speaking on self-love? As I thought about it, the connection between self-love and how we can transform our country became apparent.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

Much of my 2020 has been spent reflecting on the meaning of community because of the invocation of community as the world reckons with a novel virus and with the longstanding virus of racial and gender-based oppression. I explored the theme of community with a friend of mine who is a deep thinker and with whom I exchange readings on these themes weekly. We looked to black feminist and social activist Prof bell hooks and her work on love and community.

hooks does not subscribe to the idea of community but to that of communion. She believes that community has a lot of dysfunction whereas communion happens in a functional setting where the people who come together have a sense of themselves. She prescribes that for communion we need...