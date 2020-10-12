South Africa: The World Is Drowning in Covid-19 Communication but Isn't Much Smarter for It

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nina Overton-De Klerk and Caroline Azionya

Covid-19 has evolved into the new super brand heralding a new world order of communication, social interaction and existence. That's not necessarily good news.

During the height of the lockdown a WhatsApp message did the rounds with a picture of a rock guitarist playing to thousands of waving people. It read: "In 1969 the Hong Kong virus (H3N2) killed over one million people worldwide and over 100,000 Americans. Instead of shutting everything down and ruining people's lives, they held Woodstock."

Given that one of us was a hippie and a Woodstock fan at the time, this got us thinking: what was different then?

There could of course be many answers (e.g. medical science was not that advanced, people were more ignorant and so forth). However, from a communications point of view, one huge difference stands out: 1969 was long before the digital communication revolution and Web 2.0.

By contrast, in the environment in which we find ourselves today - a post-truth society ruled by a concentration of powerful platform owners like Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft - it is almost as if Covid-19 was waiting to happen.

The perfect recipe for the perfect storm, in which four things collided:...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.