South Africa: The World Is Drowning in Covid-19 Communication but Isn't Much Smarter for It

analysis

Covid-19 has evolved into the new super brand heralding a new world order of communication, social interaction and existence. That's not necessarily good news.

During the height of the lockdown a WhatsApp message did the rounds with a picture of a rock guitarist playing to thousands of waving people. It read: "In 1969 the Hong Kong virus (H3N2) killed over one million people worldwide and over 100,000 Americans. Instead of shutting everything down and ruining people's lives, they held Woodstock."

Given that one of us was a hippie and a Woodstock fan at the time, this got us thinking: what was different then?

There could of course be many answers (e.g. medical science was not that advanced, people were more ignorant and so forth). However, from a communications point of view, one huge difference stands out: 1969 was long before the digital communication revolution and Web 2.0.

By contrast, in the environment in which we find ourselves today - a post-truth society ruled by a concentration of powerful platform owners like Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft - it is almost as if Covid-19 was waiting to happen.

The perfect recipe for the perfect storm, in which four things collided:...