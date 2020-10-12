Malawi: Action Aid Embarks On School Readiness Initiative

12 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lemekezani Ngoma

Mulanje — Action Aid Malawi has embarked on a six-year project aimed at reducing school drop-out rate among children who graduate from community based child care centres (CBCCs) to primary schools in Mulanje.

The project, being implemented with funding from Roger Federer Foundation, will focus on preparing children from the CBCCs for primary education as well as ensuring that the transition is properly managed.

The initiative will also focus on upgrading the existing CBCCs infrastructure. Some of the notable changes will include child friendly toilets, painted talking classroom walls and establishment of natural playgrounds.

Speaking during a District Executive Committee (DEC), Early Childhood Development Project Coordinator for Action Aid Malawi, Chrissy Kaunda said the organisation decided to come up with the project after noting an existing gap during the transition of children.

Kaunda said the transition from the CBCC to primary school is a big challenge for children who have to spend more hours in a classroom than before when they used to spend much time playing.

"This transition is very critical because children move from an environment where playing takes up most of their time. But the case is different at primary school where they have very little time to play," she said.

Kaunda, however, added that for the project to be a success, parents should play a major role in ensuring that children get the best care at home and that they get to school in time.

"Whilst schools and children are getting prepared for this transition, parents should also prepare themselves so that children get to school in time," she added.

Apart from training 140 caregivers and 16 Standard One teachers to build their capacity in effective teaching methods, the project will also ensure that there is adequate supply of teaching and learning materials.

Mulanje District Social Welfare Officer, Martha Mkisi said the initiative was unique because the district has never had a project of this nature.

"We are very happy with the intervention and on behalf of the District Commissioner and all stakeholders, we are very excited and we are looking forward to positive results," Mkisi said.

Mkisi said most children become nervous as they move from nursery to Standard One. She, therefore, said with Action Aid's project, children would be able to adapt to the new environment based on the skills the teachers will acquire through the project.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.