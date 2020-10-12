Malawi: Action Aid Embarks On School Readiness Initiative

Mulanje — Action Aid Malawi has embarked on a six-year project aimed at reducing school drop-out rate among children who graduate from community based child care centres (CBCCs) to primary schools in Mulanje.

The project, being implemented with funding from Roger Federer Foundation, will focus on preparing children from the CBCCs for primary education as well as ensuring that the transition is properly managed.

The initiative will also focus on upgrading the existing CBCCs infrastructure. Some of the notable changes will include child friendly toilets, painted talking classroom walls and establishment of natural playgrounds.

Speaking during a District Executive Committee (DEC), Early Childhood Development Project Coordinator for Action Aid Malawi, Chrissy Kaunda said the organisation decided to come up with the project after noting an existing gap during the transition of children.

Kaunda said the transition from the CBCC to primary school is a big challenge for children who have to spend more hours in a classroom than before when they used to spend much time playing.

"This transition is very critical because children move from an environment where playing takes up most of their time. But the case is different at primary school where they have very little time to play," she said.

Kaunda, however, added that for the project to be a success, parents should play a major role in ensuring that children get the best care at home and that they get to school in time.

"Whilst schools and children are getting prepared for this transition, parents should also prepare themselves so that children get to school in time," she added.

Apart from training 140 caregivers and 16 Standard One teachers to build their capacity in effective teaching methods, the project will also ensure that there is adequate supply of teaching and learning materials.

Mulanje District Social Welfare Officer, Martha Mkisi said the initiative was unique because the district has never had a project of this nature.

"We are very happy with the intervention and on behalf of the District Commissioner and all stakeholders, we are very excited and we are looking forward to positive results," Mkisi said.

Mkisi said most children become nervous as they move from nursery to Standard One. She, therefore, said with Action Aid's project, children would be able to adapt to the new environment based on the skills the teachers will acquire through the project.