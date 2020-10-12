South Africa: Bafana Blush On and Off the Pitch

analysis

South Africa's return to international football after almost a year of inaction due to Covid-19 was less than ideal as they failed to win either of their two games - drawing one and losing the other.

It was a farcical Sunday afternoon for Bafana Bafana both on and off the field. On the field, Molefi Ntseki's men were beaten 2-1 by Zambia in their final friendly match for this Fifa international window.

Kelvin Kampamba and Chaniza Zulu dealt the blow in the last 12 minutes of the game, after Bafana had taken the lead in the 66th minute. This followed their one-all draw with neighbouring Namibia on Thursday.

"We have ourselves to blame. We struggled since the first whistle to play our normal game and I think that gave them the confidence to play their football; we just couldn't get into the game," said Keegan Dolly, the scorer of Bafana's solitary goal in the loss.

Off the field of play, they were also left embarrassed as the technical team came out sporting Nike rain jackets -- the national side's recently replaced sponsor.

Last week the South African Football Association (Safa) announced that they were now in a partnership with French...