Kenya: Covid-19 Means New Business Process Models

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and with no proven vaccine in sight, firms are aggressively and proactively re-examining and realigning their business processes and strategies to the "new normal" to ensure their value propositions are not compromised.

It is the unique reset season and there is no going back any time soon. Covid-19 has ushered in a new era of work, workplaces, worker and customer engagement challenges. Companies are having to deal with most of their employees working from home (WFH).

But this is not a temporary situation: It is the Fourth Industrial Revolution under way. These process shifts were already boiling over; Covid-19 just fast-tracked them. WFH, or remote working, was business as usual for many organisations. It presents a new dilemma, especially in companies where clients need one-on-one meetings.

So, in a world where face to face meetings are not encouraged, what gives? A term that is quickly gaining ground is the "new digital normal". The platform allows for WFH, customer interaction and engagement and automation with little or no contact.

Changing customer base

Locally, faced with a changing customer base, Britam Insurance had to change its approach to business processes and maximise on information technology to drive uptake of insurance products and address key internal business processes.

In 2011, it launched a digital transformation programme, Program Jawabu, to drive digital sales capability through a buy online portal, a USSD-based mobile app for product distribution, a portal to drive efficiency and increase productivity while at the same time addressing the issue of third party data integrations and back office inefficiencies.

Turning point in digitisation

After decades of manual-dominated insurance and investment processes, this marked a turning point in digitisation of products and services for the insurance and investment sectors. Before then, the insurance sector had under-invested in IT to drive growth, unlike banks in the financial industry.

The IT platform has ensured regional expansion, differentiated customer experiences, product diversification and entrance into new market segments primarily through IT or digitisation.

It has enabled scaling down of physical branch operations, enabled 85 per cent WFH amid the pandemic and hastened digitalisation and automation of contact-points with customers and intermediaries.

This platform is just one of the many examples of business modernisation exercises that, by sheer coincidence, have managed to address the challenges presented by the "new normal" since the advent of Covid-19.

The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of companies investing in IT and online capabilities. Want to integrate into the "new normal"? Think IT platforms where staff and clients can interact remotely and satisfactorily.

