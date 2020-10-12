Nigeria: Just in - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Meets With Buhari

12 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

Former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

Ngozi who is Nigeria's candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), was accompanied to the villa by Niyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade and investment, Zubair Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs, and Maryam Katagum, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment.

The reason why she went to the villa is not yet known as at the time of filling this report.

Details later

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

