Namibia: Developer's Debt Dominoes Topple

PROPERTY developer Archie Graham's financial troubles are worsening, with his company, which owns the Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek and 12 related close corporations, provisionally ordered to be liquidated on Friday.

The company, previously known as Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel (Pty) Ltd, and 12 close corporations all named Hikanos owe Bank Windhoek large amounts of money and have not been honouring their debt repayment schedules, the bank says in affidavits filed at the Windhoek High Court.

Thirteen urgent applications in which the bank asked the court to have the former Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel (Pty) Ltd, now renamed Tirza Investment (Pty) Ltd, and the 12 related close corporations placed under a provisional order of liquidation, were heard by judge Herman Oosthuizen on Friday afternoon.

The judge granted the provisional liquidation orders in respect of all 13 corporate entities. The company and close corporations and interested parties should show by 30 October why the entities should not be placed under a final order of liquidation, Oosthuizen also ordered.

The provisional liquidation orders were granted a week after a similar order was given in respect of the property development company Jimmey Construction, which, like Tirza Investment and the Hikanos close corporations, is part of the business group of property developer Archie Graham.

In documents filed at the court, Bank Windhoek says Tirza Investment owes the bank N$114 million and is unable to pay that debt. Of that amount, N$86,6 million is the outstanding balance on a loan the bank gave to the company in November 2018, while N$6 million is in respect of a loan the bank gave to Jimmey Construction and for which the company bound itself as surety, the bank states.

The former Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel (Pty) Ltd also bound itself as surety for loans now amounting to nearly N$6,2 million, which the bank advanced to the close corporations Hikanos Number 25 and Hikanos Number 27, and as surety for loans amounting to N$15,4 million given to the 10 close corporations Hikanos Number 28 to Hikanos Number 37, the bank informed the court.

The bank also says the 12 close corporations owe it amounts ranging between N$6,2 million and N$15,5 million, and are similarly not able to pay their debts.

In its application to have Jimmey Construction liquidated, the bank informed the court the company owes it N$252 million and has not adhered to its debt repayment schedule. The bank also stated that Jimmey Construction's name was quietly changed to Green Property Investment One Hundred and One in November last year without Bank Windhoek being informed, and that Graham took a formal decision in terms of the Companies Act on 25 August this year to have the renamed company voluntarily wound up - and again did not inform the bank of that development.

The bank also says one of its lawyers on 2 October - the day a provisional liquidation order for Jimmey Construction was given by the court - stumbled upon a notice in the Government Gazette in which it was announced that the company Tirza Investment was being voluntarily wound up.

The penny dropped when it was noticed that Tirza Investment's registration number was the same as that of Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel (Pty) Ltd.

According to the bank, it was again not informed the company had undergone a name change and that Graham decided in September to have the company wound up.

In a statement on the affairs of the company in terms of the Companies Act, apparently signed by Graham and dated 18 September, it is recorded that Tirza Investment has debts totalling N$162 million, with the value of its assets recorded at N$65 million.

In the same statement, it is also recorded that the company owes N$67,4 million to Jimmey Construction, nearly N$80 million to Bank Windhoek, and N$15 million to the Development Bank of Namibia.

Graham also signed a statement on the affairs of Jimmey Construction in late August.

In that document, he recorded that Jimmey had liabilities totalling about N$1,03 billion and assets valued at N$987 million, leaving it with a shortfall of some N$42 million.

The bank has reacted to this statement by claiming the value of Jimmey Construction's assets were "grossly overstated".

Bank Windhoek has also informed the court that under a refinancing agreement between it, Jimmey, Am Weinberg and other entities in Graham's business group, the bank was authorised to have discussions with potential buyers of the hotel and some of the Hikanos close corporations, which are the registered owners of rooms at the hotel.

The bank says it has received an offer of N$100 million for the hotel and units registered in the Hikanos close corporations' names, but Graham has refused to give his consent for such a sale unless the bank writes off N$14 million of the N$114 million it is owed by the hotel company and its related close corporations - which the bank says it is not prepared to do.