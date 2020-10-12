Malawi: Masm's Ngomwa Hands Himself in to Police After Defilement Allegations

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) chief commercial officer Andrew NGOMWA has handed himself in to police following allegations of defilement on his niece of less than 16-years-old.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi said that Ngomwa presented himself at a police station Monday morning after being on the run.

He has been locked up and will appear in court soon.

Ngomwa was living with his sister's 14-year-old daughter in his house and started sexually abusing her.

According to Nkhwazi, the girl's mother filed a report on 21 September 2020 at the police station, exposing that Ngomwa was defiling the girl.