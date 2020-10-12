Mozambique: Alleged Terrorist Recruiter Arrested

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces on Saturday announced the arrest of a man accused of recruiting new members for the islamist terrorist groups operating in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a report in the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the suspected recruiter, named as 39 year old Joseph Adremane Kumocho, recruited 72 young men in the coastal district of Macomkia to join the jihadists.

Mozambican security sources told the paper that Kumocho has been moving constantly between the districts affected by the terrorist attacks, other parts of Cabo Delgado, and Nampula city, where it is thought that he owns a house.

"Carta de Mocambique" also reports that, among the more than 1,000 people killed by the terrorists, are 14 local community leaders, who were beheaded.

Citing international NGOs working in Cabo Delgado, the paper says that the terrorists have also attacked and set on fire 25 Cabo Delgado health units. The group resorted to explosives to demolish government buildings, Christian churches and other places of worship.

The terrorist rampage has led to the abandonment of about 50 schools and crèches.